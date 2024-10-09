Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign Top Shortstop Free Agent
The Atlanta Braves offense is in need of a major boost ahead of the 2025 season. One position that requires the biggest upgrade is at shortstop.
Orlando Arcia, while reliable defensively, was a liability at the plate, especially with runners in scoring position.
One prediction has the Braves making a major splash in free agency to make the upgrade. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently included in his MLB offseason predictions that the Braves would ink Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.
He added that this will be one of the largest contracts not signed by Juan Soto this offseason. That’s a pretty substantial splash. Soto made $31 million last season with the Yankees. Spotrac projects his market value at 15 years, $513 million.
Now, Adames wouldn’t get even half that. It's unlikely that anyone else would either. But it could still be substantial. Sptrac gives Willy Adames’ market value at six years, $152 million. That put’s his annual salary around $25.4 million.
The key reason behind this prediction, besides the obvious need for an upgrade, is the Braves' willingness to spend. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said the team would be increasing payroll for 2025. The Braves also need to prove they are serious about this payroll increase and signing Adames would do that.
Miller is right. Inking one of the best bats with runners in scoring position in 2024 would be a major statement. Think of it as going pretty close to worst to first from an individual standpoint.
It’s a logical choice for the Braves to pursue Adames on the open market. The extra bat in the lineup could turn the Braves into a World Series contender once more.
In 2024, Adames batted .251 with a .794 OPS and a career-high 32 home runs. While that doesn’t exactly stand out quite yet, wait until you see those runners in scoring position stats. In that situation, he bats .293 with a 1.072 OPS. That OPS was the eighth-best in the league in 2024. The only free agent that did better than him was Juan Soto.
That’s how you justify one of the largest non-Soto contracts of the offseason.