Atlanta Braves' Prospect Drake Baldwin Named Team's Minor League Player of the Year
Atlanta Braves' top catching prospect Drake Baldwin has been named the team’s minor league player of the year by Baseball America.
The publication put out a list of minor league players, one from each farm system.
In 124 minor league games across Double-A and Triple-A, Baldwin batted .276 with a .793 OPS, 16 home runs and 88 RBIs.
However, these numbers don’t tell the whole story. He thrived much more in Triple-A, which is impressive in its own right.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
Above all, it’s impressive that he’s a catcher hitting this well. It’s a hot commodity in the Major Leagues. On top of that, he plays solid defense. According to Baseball Savant, his arm and fielding are both rated a 50 on the 20 to 80 scale. That is considered above average.
His scouting report for 2024 on Baseball Savant added, “He should have no problem sticking behind the plate with solid receiving skills and the ability to work well with a pitching staff.”
It can be expected at this point that he will make the Majors sometime next season. If he has a strong enough spring training, he might break camp with the team.
Baldwin was drafted by the Braves in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
He is now the Braves’ fifth-ranked prospect and the second-best position player prospect in the system. Only shortstop Nacho Alvarez is ahead of him among position players. He was the team’s representative in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game back in July.
Baldwin has risen through the minor leagues quicker than some of the guys drafted ahead of him by the Braves that same year. Owen Murphy and J.R. Ritchie were both drafted in the first two rounds before Baldwin and are ranked just behind him at sixth and seventh on the list.