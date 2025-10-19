Two Braves Prospect Pitchers Making Strides in Arizona Fall League
Prospects in the Atlanta Braves system continue to get work in behind the scenes following the minor league season. Two pitchers in the top-30 pool of top talent went out west to get more looks before they start their offseasons.
Early on, they've given the team reasons to be impressed by their performances, especially relative to how they finished their respective regular seasons. Here's the break down of how they've looked so far.
Lara Punches Out Five in Relief
Jhancarlos Lara entered the Arizona Fall League as one of the more intriguing prospects in the Braves system. Many see the potential, but the question if the talent can translate to the stat sheet. So far, he's getting there.
The Braves' No. 21 prospect allowed an earned run over 3 2/3 innings of work so far out west. He's allowed a single hit while striking out five. One run? Great. The two .091 batting average against is also solid work. However, command is still an issue.
Six batters have been given a free pass so far, translating to a 1.91 WHIP. Lara remains a work in progress, but the improvement is there. Once he gets that fastball and slider under his full control, he could be a lethal arm in the back of the bullpen.
Lara got his first call-up to the Majors toward the end of last season, but he didn't see any action. He mainly spent the time being mentors, and perhaps some of that time is translating into progress.
Sinnard Nails in Two Starts
Sinnard pitched three shutout innings for the DesertDogs on Saturday afternoon, allowing three hits and no walks while punching out four. He now has a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP in five innings over two starts out in the Arizona Fall League.
The Braves' No. 16 prospect in the system is getting a chance to get more innings under his belt after missing time due to recovering from multiple injuries since he was drafted. He was recovering from Tommy John surgery when he was drafted in 2024, and he missed time due to another injury in the middle of the 2025 season.
He sliced up hitters in Single-A with Augusta, but faced some growing pains in High-A. His WHIP was about the same (1.19 in High-A vs 1.16 in Single-A), but the rate he allowed baserunners translated to more runs against slightly tougher competition. The time in the developmental league should help him clean things up for next season.