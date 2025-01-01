Atlanta Braves Showing Interest in Free Agent Right-Hander
The Atlanta Braves are reported to have a free-agent reliever on their radar. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Braves are showing interest in right-handed pitcher Carlos Estévez.
The 32-year-old pitcher had a career year split between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He made 54 appearances and finished with a 2.45 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.
Along with the Braves, the Angels are reported to be showing interest in bringing him back.
This addition would provide the Braves with a nice right-handed fill-in while Joe Jimenez recovers from knee surgery.
No information on what a deal might look like has been reported yet. Last season, Estévez made $6.75 million, according to Spotrac. They pin his market value at $14 million a year for three years.
So, that will give us some kind of idea of what a deal could look like. It’s certainly a possibility.
Here would be a pro to a deal like this. Closer Raisel Iglesias will be a free agent after next season and they would have another guy ready to go if he walks at a similar contract value in this scenario.
However, it is a steep price tag for a pitcher who only has a one-season track record of reliability. Heading into the 2024 season, he had a career 4.47 ERA. Though, in his defense, he was a member of the Colorado Rockies for almost that entire time.
The moment he wasn’t pitching a good bulk of his games at Coors Field, we’ve seen improvement.
At the right price, this could be a good acquisition for the Braves.
Along with Estévez, there have been reports that the team is interested in left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott. Not sure if the Braves can both at their projected price tags, but getting at least one of them would put their bullpen in a good spot.