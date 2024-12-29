Braves Showing Interest in Padres Free Agent Reliever
The Atlanta Braves have an impact relief pitcher on their radar. According to the Athletic's David O'Brien, they're interested in San Diego Padres free agent lefty Tanner Scott.
O'Brien has mentioned Scott as a strong candidate to bolster the Braves bullpen before. Last week, he argued that the lefty would fill a major hole.
He then took to social media again to discuss some contract predictions that were made for Scott by the Athletic.
"The Athletic's Tim Britton projected a [four]-year, $64 [million] deal for [free agent] lefty reliever Tanner Scott back in early November, and at that time [MLB Trade Rumors] predicted [four years], $56 [million] for Scott," O'Brien said. "The way the market's gone, I'd say Britton's projection will be closer and still might end up a bit low."
This led to a follower asking if he was pointing this out because the Braves were interested. O'Brien replied with a simple "yes" to his question.
So, the sign Tanner Scott campaign continues.
Scott is coming off one of the strongest seasons of his career. In 72 appearances split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, the 30-year-old lefty had a 1.75 ERA, made 22 saves, a 1.12 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.
Scott would provide the Braves with an impact, proven lefty for the late innings.
Along with his 22 saves, which would mean they have another closer option in their back pocket, he made 67 of his appearances in the late innings (seventh, eighth and ninth innings). That’s been his role and he’s excelled in it. Having that guy who has been there before goes a long way when the goal is to make a run for the World Series.
If Scott signs for something closer to Britton's projection, that puts his annual salary closer to $16 million. That would be a hefty price tag, especially with the luxury tax. The Braves have said they're OK with exceeding it again, but that doesn't mean it would be the best use of the space. They still need a starting pitcher and a corner outfielder.
Barring a change in priorities, it doesn't seem like getting a shortstop is a top target for them this offseason anymore.
But he would make for a nice upgrade without a doubt. If the Braves can't get a guy one of the other positions that are in need, getting bullpen help isn't a bad decision.