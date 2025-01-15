REPORT: Atlanta Braves Sign Five-Tool International Outfielder Prospect
The Atlanta Braves have signed international outfield prospect Diego Tornes to open the international signing period. According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, his signing bonus for the deal is $2.5 million.
A previous report had him signing for around $3 million, so not too far off from the projection.
Romero dubbed him “one of the most complete players in the 2024-25 international class."
He is rated as the No. 5 prospect on FanGraphs and the No. 15 prospect on MLB.com.
Tornes is a five-tool switch hitter. He left Cuba at 13 years old in 2021 and trained at the Alex Sanchez Academy in the Dominican Republic.
Tornes is a prospect that has been connected to the Braves for some time. The 16-year-old prospect out of Cuba, who is coming in at an enormous 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, has been connected to the Braves since August.
On the 20 to 80 scale, his overall score is a 55, making him an above-average player. His power is scored at a 60, giving it a “plus’ rating. Tornes' arm and defense are considered “plus” stuff, with gold-glove caliber potential.
The Braves only had two outfielders in their 2024 top-30 prospects, neither of which are in their top 10. So, this will help bolster that position within the system. They lacked depth at the position at times last season. While this doesn’t give them immediate help, they’re going to have more long-term, promising options.
The Braves have had some major success in the international prospect game over the years.
One of the top examples is all-star Andruw Jones, who signed out of Curaçao in 1993, receiving a $46,000 signing bonus. Jones became one of the best outfielders in the game, winning 10 Gold Gloves and hitting 434 career home runs. Some argue he should be in the Hall of Fame.
Two other notable current players include outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Acuña won the 2023 National League MVP, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, has won three Silver Slugger Awards and is a four-time All-Star. Albies is a three-time All-Star and has won two Silver Slugger Awards.