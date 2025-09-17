Three Braves Top Prospects Combine for Shutout in Triple-A
Three Atlanta Braves pitching prospects put their talents on display for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. No. 12 prospect Lucas Braun, No. 17 prospect Rolddy Muñoz and No. 26 prospect Hayden Harris pitched a combined shutout against the Indianapolis Indians.
Braun tossed the first seven innings on the day, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three. He faced just one batter over the minimum. Muñoz followed by striking out the side in a perfect inning and Harris punched out two in his own perfect inning.
The two relievers recently made their major league debuts and were looking to pick up where they left off in their runs in the minors.
Since coming up to Triple-A earlier this month, Braun has made the most of his chance. He allowed fewer runs and fewer baserunners with each start. His seven innings pitched matched a season he reached twice with Double-A Columbus.
So far, he has a 1.42 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP in three starts with Gwinnett. As he comes into his own as a starter, he’ll give the Braves another option for next season.
He’s not high up on the list for potential rotation arms, but we’ve learned over the last couple of seasons that there can never be too many starting pitchers. Having a pitcher with an increasing sample size in Triple-A will help the Braves should they need to dip into the talent pool after an injury.
Muñoz pitched his first scoreless outing in Triple-A since he was optioned back to the minors. He has a 4.35 ERA in 15 appearances with Gwinnett this season.
Harris has been catching attention all season for his consistent run prevention across multiple levels of the minor leagues. He has a 0.53 ERA across 42 minor leagues, including a 0.32 ERA in 24 games in Triple-A.
Both have a chance to return to the Braves bullpen in time as they continue to further develop their crafts.