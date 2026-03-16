Few Non-Roster Invites Remain in Braves Camp After Recent Cuts

The Atlanta Braves shaved down the roster in big league camp by two more spots. They announced just before first pitch on Monday that infielder Aaron Schunk and outfielder Brewer Hicklen were reassigned to minor league camp.

Forty-three players remain in big league camp. A handful of non-roster invites remain in camp. Nine remain in camp, including Dominic Smith, Ben Gamel, Sandy León and JR Ritchie.

Five players on the 40-man roster have been optioned to Triple-A. Nacho Alvarez Jr., Jhancarlos Lara, Hayden Harris and Rolddy Muñoz are the prospects, or former prospect in Alvarez's case, who started in big league camp and have since been optioned. Hunter Stratton was a reliever with options and was sent down.

As players are reassigned, even if they still see action in a spring training game, we have a better idea of who is getting the closest looks down the stretch. One of them could end up with a spot on the 40-man, which in turn likely means the active roster.

Those who have been reassigned may still see action with the team later in the season. It’s just not coming on opening day.

The Braves signed Schunk to a minor league contract back in December. He’s had limited action in the major leagues, just 55 games split between two seasons with the Colorado Rockies. This spring, he has a .174 average with a .382 OPS and an RBI.

He will provide infield depth for the team during the regular season. He is assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Hicklen signed back in November, also to a minor league deal. He has batted .136, but has a slightly better .513 OPS, with a home run and a pair of RBIs. He provides an option for the outfield, likely as a late-game substitution. He could also provide an option as a pinch runner. He has 255 stolen bases during his minor league career.

The Braves are currently facing the Rays in North Port. Chris Sale took the mound to start the game for the team. At the time of this article’s publication, they have a 4-0 lead in the top of the third innings.

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