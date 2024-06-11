Atlanta Braves Voted Top Free Agent Destination by MLB Players
If money and rosters were not a factor, what team would MLB players most want to play for?
While many might think historic teams like the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox would top this list, the top team turns out to be the Atlanta Braves.
According to The Athletic, who surveyed more than 100 players and received 86 responses, the Braves came out on top with 12.7% of the garnered votes from recipients. The Boston Red Sox came in at No. 2, followed closely by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers. You can see the complete list on The Athletic.
So why do many players want to sign with the Atlanta Braves? As per the article, there were two main factors contributing to this selection. The first was the Stadium as many of the players who selected the Braves mentioned their affinity for Truist Park with one player mentioning just how much he loved it.
Another reason for the selection of many was the location.
The Atlanta Braves are the team of the south. With no other teams in the surrounding states of South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and being the only team in Georgia, Atlanta has the entire market to itself. Which leads to many players who grew up there being fans. And the Metro-Atlanta area is a hotbed for youth baseball. This leads them to the want to return home to play for a childhood favorite.
The Braves players themselves are one of the best advocates for the club. With young players like Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Austin Riley breaking in with the Braves and signing long-term contracts, it’s an indication to the rest of the league that Atlanta is a great place to play.
Coming off their sixth straight NL East division title and winning 104 games in 2023, if the Atlanta Braves can get some of these players to sign with them, the streak of division titles and immense offensive numbers should continue far into the future. One which remains bright.