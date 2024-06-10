Braves Ranked Among Top 10 MLB Franchises 'Primed' For Future Success
Atlanta Braves fans are looking for something positive amidst the team's six-week slide. On June 10, Bleacher Report obliged.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranked the Braves fourth among MLB franchises primed for the most success over the next half a decade.
"With both Acuña and Strider out for the year and with really just Marcell Ozuna pulling his weight on offense, Atlanta is nowhere near the World Series front-runner we were anticipating throughout the offseason," wrote Miller.
"Even with seemingly nothing going right, though, there are eight games above .500 and comfortably in the playoff picture, as even "down on its luck" Atlanta is still doggone good and not going anywhere in the near future."
Miller noted the long-term deals the Braves signed with Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II as reasons for optimism. That's not even all the stars the Braves have locked up on long-term contracts.
First baseman Matt Olson is signed through the 2030 season while third baseman Austin Riley won't be a free agent until 2034.
Even 33-year-old designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who is experiencing his best season in a Braves uniform this year, is signed for one more year.
The biggest long-term concern is the pitching staff. That's, of course, ironic considering the pitching staff is what's keeping the Braves afloat in 2024.
But 30-year-old Max Fried will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming winter. And while Chris Sale is having a resurgent year, he's 35 years old and isn't guaranteed to continue pitching as well as he has in the long term.
Braves fans, though, may have received a little taste of the future on Sunday. Right-hander Hurston Waldrep struggled in the fourth inning of his MLB debut but pitched three solid innings prior to that. In addition to Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver and Spencer Schwellenbach are top prospects who could emerge from the Braves minor league system.
There's no reason for Braves fans to give up on the 2024 campaign. But if things continue to go south, then there should still be brighter days ahead for the franchise.