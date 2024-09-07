Atlanta Braves Whit Merrifield To Miss Time With Foot Fracture
You can’t make this stuff up.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield will miss time due to a fractured foot, per multiple sources. It originally looked like Merrifield would be out for six weeks, effectively ending his season.
However, now he’s been told that he might be able to play again in time for the Dodgers series in a week and would just have to manage the pain.
That’s quite the difference. But a specialist is going to have a better idea than the in-house training staff. Looks like he’ll be day-to-day then. If he can potentially be back in a week, he won’t be going on the Injured List.
Merrifield suffered his foot when he hit a foul ball into his foot in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He immediately exited the game. X-rays were reportedly negative, but the CT scan and MRI reported otherwise. Just days after taking a hit by a pitch to the head, this happened.
The irony is he was signed after another player suffered a long-term injury - he then got hurt that same day. This has all happened over the course of less than two months.
Again, can’t make this stuff up. Sums up the team’s injury situation this season in a nutshell.
In 34 games for the Braves, Merrifield is batting .243 with a .701 OPS with one home run and three RBI.
Luke Williams has filled in for him during the games he missed the last few days and is in the lineup for Saturday’s game, batting ninth and, naturally, playing second base.
If Merrifield ends up being out long term, they’ll figure out some other short-term move until he or Ozzie Albies gets back.
Just remember, Reynaldo Lopez wasn’t even supposed to be shut down after developing forearm inflammation. Not only did he end up on the IL, he missed nearly a month.
It happens. Just need to be ready in case it happens. Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
The Atlanta Braves continue their series with the Blue Jays on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.