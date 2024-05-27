Austin Riley & Sean Murphy in Lineup for Series Opener versus Nationals
The Atlanta Braves are looking for some better vibes right now.
They won yesterday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates to avoid a sweep, fueled by another dominant start from Chris Sale in a month of May that’s been full of them, but the win was overshadowed by the season-ending ACL injury suffered by star Ronald Acuña Jr.
Atlanta kicks off the first post-Acuña series of the season with the divisional-rival Washington Nationals in town for the first matchup between the two teams of the 2024 season. The Braves are sending veteran Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.35) to the mound against breakout lefty Mitchell Parker (3-2, 3.32).
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals on Monday, May 27th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
C Sean Murphy
RF Adam Duvall
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
We don’t normally point out minor lineup changes for the Braves, as they’re known for keeping virtually the same lineup almost every day, but there’s enough here where it’s worth mentioning. Both third baseman Austin Riley (intercostal) and Sean Murphy (oblique) return to the lineup, Riley after missing thirteen games and Murphy after missing forty-nine. Second baseman Ozzie Albies moves up to the leadoff spot in the absence of Acuña - it's likely that Michael Harris II could be the everyday leadoff man, but Ozzie draws the job with a lefty on the mound for Washington.
Morton’s been his usually steady self this season, albeit with some isolated rougher outings than we’re used to seeing from the veteran. He’s not very familiar with this Nationals squad, though - his only start against them last season came at the very end of the year, one in which he left the game after just one inning with the sprained finger that ended up knocking him out of the rotation for Atlanta’s NLDS loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Here's the Nationals lineup:
SS CJ Abrams
RF Lane Thomas
2B Luis García Jr.
LF Eddie Rosario
C Keibert Ruiz
DH Jesse Winker
3B Nick Senzel
1B Joey Gallo
CF Jacob Young
The Braves have never faced the lefty Parker, but they’re not as uncomfortable as many teams are when facing a lefty starter. The Braves are 11-5 against lefty starters this season, including 10-2 in their last twelve games. Atlanta’s batting .264 with twenty-four homers in sixteen games started by opposing lefties.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals on Monday, May 27th
This afternoon’s series opener is scheduled for a 4:10 PM ET first pitch. It’s being broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and MASN2, with those out-of-market having the game on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Nationals radio broadcast is available on 106.7 The Fan and DC 87.7 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country. Both teams have Spanish language broadcasts today, with Atlanta’s on La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM and Washington’s on La Pantera 100.7 FM/1220 AM.