Baseball America Labels Braves Pitching Prospect as ‘Primed’ for Breakout
Heading into the 2025 Atlanta Braves season, Baseball America has picked one of their pitching prospect as a breakout candidate.
They labeled right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie as “primed” for a breakout season, citing his slider and changeup as what caught their attention.
Ritchie was the Braves first-round pick in 2022. Baseball America’s Gabe Burns wrote back in November that the 21-year-old had “gaudy” strikeout potential before being sidelined with Tommy John Surgery early in 2023.
Once he returned to the mound in 2024, he showed flashes of what could be coming next season. In 12 appearances spread across three levels of the minors, Ritchie had a 2.90 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a .213 opponent’s average and 56 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
His standout stint came with Single-A Augusta. In seven appearances, six starts, he had a 1.90 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a .197 opponent’s average and 40 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. This stretch earned him a promotion to High-A Rome to finish the season.
In 2024, Ritchie was the Braves No. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com. His ranking for 2025 will be released in March. He dropped down from No. 3 in 2023, but he was injured, which can knock a prospect, and other prospects were drafted or boosted their stock.
That slider that Baseball America noted is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, which is considered plus stuff. Its velocity sits in the low 80s. His change up is rated a 55, which is above average.
MLB.com currently projects that Ritchie will reach the Majors in 2027.
He was not on the list of non-roster invitees for Spring Training. This was to be expected as he’s he still has a ways to go in his way up the Minor Leagues. He has not appeared in Spring Training in previous years either.