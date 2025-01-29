Braves Catching Prospect Highlights Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Atlanta Braves have announced their non-roster invitees for the 2025 Spring Training season.
Headlining the squad is the Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin, who was recently named the No. 63 prospect in MLB and the No. 7 catching prospect.
Baldwin’s standout 2024 Triple-A stint put him on the map. He came in at No. 53 in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects, and the publication also named him the Braves’ top prospect and their Minor League Player of the Year.
This is his third time participating in Spring Training. In 2024, he played in 24 games, slashing .269/.269/.346 with no home runs, three RBIs and two doubles in 26 at-bats.
Along with Baldwin, 15 other players received invites. Twelve of them have previous MLB experience. Add in the Braves 40-man roster, and 56 total players will head to North Port for Big League camp.
Full Non-Roster Invitee List:
• Pitchers (6): RHP Enyel De Los Santos, RHP Enoli Paredes, RHP Royber Salinas, LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Wander Suero, RHP Jordan Weems
• Catchers (4): Drake Baldwin, Curt Casali, Sandy León, Adam Zebrowski
• Infielders (5): Eddy Alvarez, Garrett Cooper, José Devers, Charles Leblanc,
Luke Waddell
• Outfielders (1): Conner Capel
Cooper was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022 but hasn’t captured the same magic since then. Since then, he’s become a journeyman, playing for four teams in two seasons.
Suero and Leon have both won a World Series ring in their careers. Suero won one with the Nationals in 2019 and Leon did so with the Red Sox the year prior.
Salinas was originally non-tendered by the Braves back in November and was brought back on a minor-league deal. Before that, he was with the Braves and was traded off in the Sean Murphy deal ahead of the 2023 season.
Pitchers and catchers will report to camp on Feb. 12 with full squad workouts beginning on Feb. 18. The first Grapefruit League game will take place in Fort Myers against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Feb. 22. The first home game will be against the Tampa Bay Rays the following day.