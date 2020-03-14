Last year when Braden Shewmake was drafted by the Braves in the first round, many eyebrows were raised. It wasn’t that he was a bad prospect, but that he was drafted so high – 21 overall.

The Braves coaches saw some of the skills in spring training the scouts saw to make the front office draft Shewmake so high. He showed a good bat, with the potential to continue to improve when he plays his first full minor league season.

Shewmake played in nine games in the Grapefruit League. He hit just .231 (3-13) with a .333 on base percentage (due to his four walks). But his offensive skills were on display in batting practice sessions through the time spring training was in session.

Shewmake is a shortstop, and we know that is Dansby Swanson’s position at the moment. But when Shewmake was drafted, scouting executive Dana Brown mentioned Shewmake as a possible utilityman down the road. It was unusual for a first round pick to be branded as a utilityman, but perhaps the first test is to simply get the player to the big leagues and then see where he may fit on a roster.

The 22-year-old is 6-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds. Last season for Texas A & M, Shewmake hit .313 with six home runs and 47 runs batted in. In his three college seasons, Shewmake hit .323 with a .381 on base percentage, which obviously was the statistic that caught the eye of the Braves executives in making the pick.

Last year for Rome, Shewmake hit .318 with three home runs and 39 RBI in 201 at bats. He also had a .389 OBP. Shewmake was then promoted to Mississippi, where he hit .217 in 46 at bats. Shewmake will likely play at Mississippi when the season starts.

