BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braden Shewmake - Part One

Bill Shanks

Last year when Braden Shewmake was drafted by the Braves in the first round, many eyebrows were raised. It wasn’t that he was a bad prospect, but that he was drafted so high – 21 overall.

The Braves coaches saw some of the skills in spring training the scouts saw to make the front office draft Shewmake so high. He showed a good bat, with the potential to continue to improve when he plays his first full minor league season.

Shewmake played in nine games in the Grapefruit League. He hit just .231 (3-13) with a .333 on base percentage (due to his four walks). But his offensive skills were on display in batting practice sessions through the time spring training was in session.

Shewmake is a shortstop, and we know that is Dansby Swanson’s position at the moment. But when Shewmake was drafted, scouting executive Dana Brown mentioned Shewmake as a possible utilityman down the road. It was unusual for a first round pick to be branded as a utilityman, but perhaps the first test is to simply get the player to the big leagues and then see where he may fit on a roster.

The 22-year-old is 6-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds. Last season for Texas A&M, Shewmake hit .313 with six home runs and 47 runs batted in. In his three college seasons, Shewmake hit .323 with a .381 on base percentage, which obviously was the statistic that caught the eye of the Braves executives in making the pick.

Last year for Rome, Shewmake hit .318 with three home runs and 39 RBI in 201 at bats. He also had a .389 OBP. Shewmake was then promoted to Mississippi, where he hit .217 in 46 at bats. Shewmake will likely play at Mississippi when the season starts.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shea Langeliers Interview - Part Two

How did Shea Langeliers get so good defensively? He answers that question from Bill Shanks in part two of the interview.

Bill Shanks

Braden Shewmake Interview - Part Two

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves prospect Braden Shewmake

Bill Shanks

Shea Langeliers Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks talks with Braves prospect Shea Langeliers about his first MLB spring training.

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin feels the Braves bullpen will be better in 2020

Atlanta Braves reliever Josh Tomlin talks with Bill Shanks about the new bullpen the team will field compared to the start of last season.

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin talks about the changing role for a relief pitcher

Veteran pitcher Josh Tomlin is ready for another season in the Atlanta bullpen.

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb and all other Braves starters did well in Florida

Bill Shanks breaks down how the Braves starting pitchers did in the 2020 Grapefruit League.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker will have to wait on managing the 2020 Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how baseball must take a backseat to making sure this awful virus doesn't get out of hand

Bill Shanks

Wright delivers another strong performance in spring finale

Braves get another great starting pitching performance in their final Grapefruit League game of the year

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin on his transition to the bullpen

Braves relief pitcher Josh Tomlin loves his role now as a bullpen piece for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Max Fried pitches well in his third start of the spring

Max Fried and Braves three relievers pitch scoreless frames in Atlanta's victory over the Minnesota Twins

Bill Shanks