How the Atlanta Braves Plan on Honoring Legacy of Bobby Cox

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves lost an icon last week with the passing of legendary manager Bobby Cox. His impact on this team's legacy is indelible, and the club will honor him by wearing his retired No. 6 on their hats for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Bobby Cox's No. 6 will be worn on the back of the Braves' cap all season. | Harrison Smajovits

“For me, Bobby is Braves royalty,” club chairman Terry McGuirk said. “I feel emotional sitting here and talking about him. He was such a patron saint of the Braves.”

McGuirk also confirmed there would be a moment of silence ahead of tonight’s game with the Chicago Cubs for both Cox and former owner Ted Turner. The pair of team icons passed away within days of one another, and both have been honored with temporary memorials inside The Battery, adjacent to the stadium, where fans can pay their respects.

WSB-TV’s Zach Klein published the following on his social media account.

here at Truist Park… Braves have set up this touching memorial inside the Battery for fans to pay their respects to Ted Turner and Bobby Cox pic.twitter.com/ywhGKIuqc8 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 12, 2026

This tribute is similar to how the Braves honored Hall of Fame players Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro during the 2021 regular season, after they passed away in January 2021 and December 2020, respectively. While those two players had their numbers on either side (above the ears), Cox’s No. 6 will be displayed above the collar.

Cox served two stints as manager of the Braves, first managing the club from 1978-81 before taking over the Toronto Blue Jays as manager for four seasons. He returned to the Braves in 1986 as general manager before returning to the dugout in 1990, when he spurred a consecutive run of 14 straight division titles – which still stands as a record across professional sports.

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched,” the Braves organization said in a release.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 – enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”