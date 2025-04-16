Braves Activate Spencer Strider for Blue Jays Finale, Option Thompson
The Atlanta Braves have activated starting pitcher Spencer Strider. He will start the series finale in Toronto against the Blue Jays. In a corresponding move, the Braves have sent Zach Thompson down to Triple-A.
Strider has finished working his way back from a UCL injury he suffered two starts into last season. He didn’t have Tommy John surgery. Instead, he had a brace put in since it was not a significant tear. This procedure significantly shortened his recovery time.
Even with the shorter timetable, the Braves have been cautious with their star, who previously tore his UCL and had Tommy John surgery in college. They ramped him up with side sessions until he was ready to see live action toward the end of Spring Training. He made two starts down in North Port before reporting to Triple-A Gwinnett.
His first Spring Training start was highlighted by retiring all eight batters he faced, striking out six of them. In three rehab starts, he had a 1.32 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. He got better with each passing start and stretched out a bit further each time. In his first start, he threw only 60 pitches. Then, he threw 75 in his second start and then 90 in his third. They were exact with his pitch count, removing him mid-at-bat a couple times.
Strider returns to aid a struggling Braves team that sits at 5-12 on the season and in last place in the National League East. They’ve played .500 baseball since their 0-7 start.
Thompson has had two stints with the Braves this season and has made two appearances. He’s pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, walking a batter and striking out three.
The Braves series finale with the Blue Jays is on Wednesday with a first pitch time of 1:07 p.m.