Braves' AJ Minter Switches Agents Ahead of Free Agency
Ahead of hitting the free agent market, Atlanta Braves reliever A.J. Minter is switching agents.
He is parting ways with Excel Sports Management and will now be represented by the Bledsoe Agency.
The agency he’s leaving from might sound familiar to Braves fans. They currently represent former Braves Dansby Swanson and Jason Heyward and used to represent Freddie Freeman.
In 39 appearances with the Braves in 2024, he has a 2.62 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 35 strikeouts.
It’s a calculated decision as Minter is looking to put himself in the best position for 2025. Perhaps he’s also trying to ensure that he has representatives who are working in his best interests.
I kept best interests separate from putting him in the best position because someone can have your best interests in mind and still fail to put you in said best position.
Let’s look at Freeman, for example. Excel led the free agent contract talks over the offseason that saw him leave the Braves and sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following an emotional return to Atlanta in his first year with the Dodgers, Freeman fired his agent.
Regardless of how it went down - it was rumored that his agent at Excel didn’t keep Freeman properly in the loop, but it’s been denied - Freeman was left unhappy with how his negotiations played out to the point that he moved on.
Minter could simply want to make sure that everything goes as smoothly as possible this offseason as he navigates his first trip to free agency. It didn't go well for a former teammate and that might have left an impression on him.
There’s not a lot of info on his new agency to indicate what could change. When you go to the Bledsoe website, all there is an email. The LinkedIn page claims they have “over 20+ years of experience representing elite professional baseball players.”
Whatever pitch they made, it sold Minter.
All that’s left to find out now is if he will be re-signing with his current club.