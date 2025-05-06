Braves AJ Smith-Shawver Has Breakout Night With No-Hit Bid
AJ Smith-Shawver’s roller-coaster journey culminated in a bid for a no-hitter in the Atlanta Braves series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. He held the Reds hitless until the lead-off batter of the eighth inning.
He finished the night with eight innings pitched allowing the lone hit and four walks while striking out five. The Braves won 4-0 to win back-to-back games.
“It’s definitely cool,” Smith-Shawver said. “Executing pitches and having that defense behind me and [Sean Murphy] behind there; just everything working tonight. It was nice. Pretty exciting time.”
That defensive effort, headlined by a couple Gold Glove-caliber plays by Nick Allen, was certainly not lost on him.
"I got a few thank yous to dish out tonight," he said.
It was the first time he had gone either seven or eight innings in his Major League career. As a matter of fact, it was the first time he had finished either inning in his professional career. He finished the seventh inning twice, both with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was equally impressed with how composed Smith-Shawver remained after giving up the hit to finish that eighth inning for the first time.
“I’ll tell you what,” Snitker said, “I loved after the hit how he stayed together and got through that inning. I think that was really good.”
Following the leadoff single, he induced a pop up and then a double play to get out of the inning.
The offense backed him up too with a big third inning, putting up four runs.
The 22-year-old righty has been through quite a bit in his short career. He’s had injuries. He’s been thrown to the wolves - that start in the National League Wild Card Series is a prime example. He wasn’t expected to crack the starting rotation until almost the end of Spring Training. Then, he ended up back in Triple-A for a few starts. He came back up, and in the second start since his return to the Big Leagues, he pushed for history.
Snitker handed it to Smith-Shawver for what he’s overcome so far and to have this moment.
“Those are the makeup things that you look for in a young guy,” Snitker said. “How he handles the adversity. He’s been dealt a lot too at a young age.”
In 13 1/3 innings since being called back up, Smith-Shawver has a 1.35 ERA. The top prospect could be reaching the turning point. The starting rotation would thank him for reaching it.
Prospects coming in and bolstering the starting rotation have been important the last couple years, and that hasn’t changed. Previously, other prospects have had to be called up to fill in for him. He might finally get to be a mainstay too.
The Braves look to take the series on Tuesday. Chris Sale will take the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.