Braves at the Break, What to Expect in the Second Half
The MLB All-Star Break is here. The Atlanta Braves are through the “official” first half of the season.
At the 95-game mark - these official halves are never evenly split - the Braves are 53-42 and sit in second place in the National League East and are in control of the first Wild Card.
With the pause in the season underway, let’s take a moment to see what we’ve learned so far about this team and what to expect the rest of the way.
What We’ve Learned
The Braves Know How to Revive Careers
Think of who has come to the franchise just this year and likely had low expectations.
Chris Sale looked washed and injury-ridden. Reynaldo Lopez’s days as a starting pitcher seemed long over. Jarred Kelenic wasn’t living up to expectations. Now, these are some of the most reliable names on the roster. Sale (2.70) and Lopez (1.88) have the two best ERAs in the National League among qualifiers. They’re both All-Stars and have shots at the Cy Young Award. Kelenic has established himself as a bonafide leadoff hitter for the Braves.
All three of them might have a case for Comeback Player of the Year as well.
The Entire Identity of This Team Has Changed
It feels like it happened virtually overnight. Last season, the Braves stood out for their high-power offense. They were the only team to hit over 300 home runs and 900 RBIs or more. They had the best average (.276), on-base percentage (.344), slugging (.501) and OPS (.845).
Now, their offense is middle of the pack statistically, and pitching has become the backbone. The Braves have the best ERA in baseball (3.40) and are tied with the Boston Red Sox for the most shutouts (11). They have also given up the fewest home runs and have the fifth-best WHIP in MLB.
What to Expect
Expect the Right Moves, Not the Flashiest Moves at the Deadline
Every fan wants to see their team make a move that screams “World Series or bust.” A move that makes you jump for joy. The Braves might not give you that satisfaction. Actually, be prepared for them not to.
Don’t forget, Jorge Soler, the eventual 2021 World Series MVP, was batting .192 when he was traded to Atlanta. One of the bullpen arms they acquired last season was Pierce Johnson. While he’s been great for the Braves, that 6.00 ERA with the Rockies, some were praying it was all the altitude.
Alex Anthopoulos has worked his magic already this season - see example from earlier in the article - he’ll be more than happy to do it again.
This Team Will Make The Playoffs
This one sounds obvious, but some perspective needs to be given here.
Yes, this season has been a headache at times. No doubt. Some problems need to be addressed. Absolutely.
But this is a team that is on pace for 90 wins. They have a positive run differential, even if in part due to strong pitching, and they have a winning record against teams over .500 (33-27, .550). That’s a better winning percentage against winning teams than the Dodgers have (26-22, .541).
No guarantees about a World Series run. This is baseball.
But this is a Braves team that can rise to the occasion, and there is still much left to be excited for this season.