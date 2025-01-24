REPORT: Braves Among Teams Scouting Three-Time Cy Young Award Winner
The Atlanta Braves were reported to have a scout in attendance to watch three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer earlier this week.
According to New York Mets on SI’s Pat Ragazzo, Scherzer threw in front of teams at Cressey Sports Performance’s pro day. Along with the Braves, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Phillies, Braves, Cubs and Red Sox were in attendance and reportedly liked what they saw.
Following the signing of outfielder Jurickson Profar, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said the signing of a starting pitcher or a reliever is still in the cards this offseason. However, there are no guarantees.
That lines up with the lack of any word they have speaking with the future hall of fame starting pitcher. It also lines up with the comments from The Athletic’s David O’Brien suggesting that the Braves should avoid signing Scherzer.
In nine starts last season, Scherzer had a 3.95 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. The risk in signing him is visible in his stats.
However, the previous two seasons before that can give a team the case for banking on a bounceback.
Scherzer hasn’t pitched in 30 games since 2021, but in the previous two seasons, he made at least 23. In those 50 regular-season starts split between the New York Mets and Texas Rangers, he had a 3.05 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and a 133 ERA+.
The benefit of signing Scherzer is adding pitching depth that provides a veteran presence. However, there is also the injury risk, something the Braves have enough of at this point.
If they don’t sign Scherzer, the rotation should look as such:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Strider
- Reynaldo Lopez
- Ian Anderson
Sure, there was a time when swapping Anderson for Scherzer would be an easy decision. Suddenly, that isn’t the case. However, there is a reason the Braves went out to take a look. The upside is still promising and they could use the depth.