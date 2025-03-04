Braves Announce Schedule for All-Star Edition of Braves Country Road Tour
The Atlanta Braves are hitting the road this spring and early summer for the Braves Country Road Tour
The Atlanta Braves are launching an All-Star edition of the Braves Country Road Trip. Starting March 15 and going all the way through All-Star Week, the Braves are going to travel around the southeastern United States - the areas considered Braves Country - getting fans hyped about the team and the All-Star Game.
There will be stops in the states of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The tour with it’s dates locations and times are scheduled as follows. All times as eastern unless noted as otherwise.
- March 15, Knoxville, Tenn., University of Tennessee vs University of Florida baseball game at Lindsey Nelson, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (requires ticket for entry)
- March 22, Macon, Ga., International Cherry Blossom Festival's Ultimate Air Dogs Dock Diving Competition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- March 29, Athens, Ga., University of Georgia vs Auburn University baseball game at Foley Field, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 5 and April 6, Darlington, SC. NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway - FAN ZONE, time is to be determined
- April 16, Nashville, Tenn., Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves Watch Party at BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena, noon to 3 p.m. CST
- April 16, Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Predators Fan Appreciation Night at Bridgestone Arena Fan Plaza, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST
- April 23, Atlanta, Spring Fest at Morehouse College, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- April 26 and April 27, Talladega, Ala., NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 Race at Talladega Superspeedway - FAN ZONE, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 10, Columbus, Ga., Double-A Affiliate Columbus Clingstones game at Synovus Park (requires ticket for entry), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- May 17, Lawrenceville, Ga., Triple-A Affiliate Gwinnett Stripers baseball game at Coolray Field, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- May 21, Hoover, Ala., SEC Baseball Tournament Fan Fest, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST
- May 24 and May 25, NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway - FAN ZONE, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25
- June 13, Chattanooga, Tenn., Nightfall Concert Series at Miller Park, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- June 14, Rome, Ga., High-A Affiliate Rome Emperors game at AdventHealth Stadium, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- June 21, North Augusta, Ga., Low-A Affiliate Augusta GreenJackets baseball game at SRP Park, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- June 28 and June 29, Hampton, Ga., NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway - FAN ZONE, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29
- July 12 to July 15, Atlanta, Capital One All-Star Village (requires ticket for entry)
