Austin Riley got the Braves on the board Saturday night with a two-run home run in the seventh inning. It was his fourth home run of the season and he now has 13 runs batted in.

Riley drove a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left-center field for a two-run homer, his fourth of the season…Recorded his second multi-hit game of the season and he’s hitting .364 (4-for-11) with four RBI and two walks over his last three games…All four of Riley’s home runs this season have come against offspeed or breaking pitches, after hitting just six of his 18 homers last season on such pitches.

Other Braves Notes:

Never Quit With Snit: Adam Duvall singled on a 2-1 pitch from Brandon Workman in the ninth inning to plate Dansby Swanson and give Atlanta its third walk-off win of the season…The game-ending RBI was the third of Duvall’s career and his first since May 9, 2018 with Cincinnati…Tonight’s win was Atlanta’s 83rd in its final at-bat since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016, most in the majors in that span…The Braves scored six times in the final three innings to erase a four-run deficit.

Freddie Freeman: Scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to give him 819 for his career…That total passes Hank Aaron for fourth most since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966...Only Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy and Andruw Jones have scored more.

The Braves have won consecutive games against the Phillies to take the three-game series…Atlanta is 15-6 (.714) against Philadelphia at Truist Park since the start of the 2018 season…The Braves lead the season series, four games to two, and need just one win in the final four meetings to avoid losing the season series…The Phillies took the season set from the Braves last year, 10-9, for just the second time since 2012.