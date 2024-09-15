Atlanta Braves Bats Come Alive to Rout the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Atlanta Braves bats came alive once again on Saturday as they routed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-1. They have now outscored the Dodgers 16-3 in the first two games of their four-games series.
“It was a good game - not really playing long ball, just kind of moving the line, some good situational hitting, some sac flies...it was just a good win,” Braves’ first baseman Matt Olson said.
Olson had himself a standout night above the rest of the lineup, going 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored.
The Braves scored early and often, leading 4-1 by the end of the third.
Olson doubled off the top of the wall in right-center field to plate Michael Harris II to give the Braves a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With the game tied 1-1 and with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, shortstop Orlando Arcia put the Braves back on top with a bases-clearing double to right field.
Arcia’s double amped up the offense to keep piling on the runs.
“It felt like things got rolling after Arcia did that,” catcher Sean Murphy said. “Just getting those big hits, it’s kind of the name of the game.”
Fast-forward to the bottom of the sixth. The Braves put up a six spot to match the frame they were in.
Whit Merrifield drove in Arcia with an RBI single to make 5-1, and on a still fractured foot no less. Harris made it 6-1 on a sac fly, and Olson cleared the bases to make it 9-1.
Murphy tacked on one final run on a sac fly to get the Braves' run total into the double-digits.
The Dodgers sent two position players out for the final two innings in a mop-up role. That had to feel good if you’re the Braves’ batters.
The Braves improve to 81-67 on the year.
A strong offensive showing, plus a New York Mets loss, got the Braves back into a playoff spot. They sit tied for the third wild card and just two and a half games back for the first wild card.
This season is far from over.
The Braves eye a series win over the Dodgers on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT.