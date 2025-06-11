Braves Bats Dormant Again, Skid Resumes With Loss To Brewers
The Atlanta Braves losing skid picks up right where it left off with a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night. After a big offensive night to snap a seven-game losing streak, they settled back into their similar dilemmas and found themselves back in the loss column.
With the loss, they drop to 28-38 to be 10 games under .500 for the first time this season. Again, if you thought rock bottom had already happened, it can always get worse.
They've now lost 15 of their last 19 games, scoring three runs or fewer in 11 of those games. Winning low-scoring games has been a tall task all season. They've won two games where they scored fewer than four runs all year. It would have taken more than that to win on Tuesday, but it was still an example of the offense remaining dormant.
Milwaukee went up 2-0 early with a two-run shot by Jackson Chourio off of Braves starter Grant Holmes in the bottom of the third. The Braves got themselves within a run on an RBI single by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the top of the fifth. Again, Acuña is back and doing his part, but he's only one bat out of nine in the lineup.
However, the Brewers responded quickly. In the bottom of the six, Jake Bauer hit a solo shot to make it 3-1. Former Braves catcher William Contreras walked home a run in the bottom of the seventh to reach the final score on the night.
Grant Holmes pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine. That punchout total matched a season-high for him. For what it's worth, he pitched into the sixth inning for the 10th time this season.
Brewers righty Quinn Priester shutdown the Braves, pitching six innings of one-run ball before handing things off to the bullpen, who blanked them over the final three innings.
There's not much new to say. The starting pitching had another off night, and the bats weren't able to make up for it - not that they were rewarding good nights on the bump very often either. They still have a chance to win the series, something they haven't done since May 18.
The getaway rubber match will be a matinee game on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.24 ERA,75 strikouts) will be up against Chad Patrick (3-5, 2.84 ERA,63 strikeouts)