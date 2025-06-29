Braves Brian Snitker Sounds Off on Schwellenbach's All-Star Case
The selection process for the 95th MLB All-Star Game is in full swing, with the time for pitchers to get the nod coming soon. Coming off arguably another career game, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker expressed high confidence in Spencer Schwellenbach being one of those selected.
"If don't tell him [next] Sunday, I'll probably tell him during the week," he said.
Snitker thinks that Schwellenbach can make it in via the player ballot that helps decide which pitchers get selected to the All-Star Game. However, even if he doesn't, Snitker believes his starting pitcher will find his way onto the staff.
A pitcher being hurt or pitching too close to the All-Star Game opens a spot for another game to get picked, and they're All-Stars all the same.
Schwellenbach has been the National League's top workhorse this season. He leads the senior circuit in innings pitched (110 2/3) and, as of Sunday morning, is one of three NL pitchers with 100 or more innings pitched. His 3.09 ERA is 11th in the National League, and he has the third-best WHIP (0.97).
Along with Schwellenbach, Snitker said left-handers Chris Sale and Dylan Lee made their cases to be All-Stars this season.
"All three have pitched well and deserve to be on that team," he said.
Sale is tied for the third-best ERA in the National League (2.52) and still has the fifth most strikeouts despite going on the injured list almost two weeks ago. Lee's 1.72 ERA is the seventh-best among relievers in the National League.
Pitchers picked via a player ballot with input included from the Commissioner's Office. Managers no longer make the pick to avoid any conflict of interest. However, the starting pitchers are still picked by the managers.
One of these pitchers has a shot of representing the team on home field along with Ronald Acuña Jr. The right fielder made it to the second phase of voting for starting the All-Star Game. In theory, that should lock him in as an All-Star, but we won't know for sure until the roster is official.
Every team is guaranteed at least one All-Star, but even with the unwhelming season the Braves have had, they have more than one All-Star-worthy player.