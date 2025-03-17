Braves Calling Upon Top Prospect to Catch Spencer Strider
The Atlanta Braves are sending out catching prospect Drake Baldwin to catch for yet another mainstay in the rotation. He’ll be behind the dish for Spencer Strider’s first Grapefruit League start of the year.
After Monday, Baldwin will have essentially caught for the entire starting rotation. All that remains to be seen is how Baldwin and Strider click.
The 2023 All-Star starter has progressed quickly in his rehab this spring. Because of this progression, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported that there is now a chance Strider could be back as soon as the middle of April.
Strider was sidelined with an elbow injury just two starts into the 2024 season. He didn’t undergo Tommy John surgery, but he was still required to sit out the remainder of the year.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.
In 33 Spring Training plate appearances, Baldwin is slashing .370/.485/.444 with two extra-base hits and three RBIs. He started off in the lineup as a designated hitter, but once Sean Murphy went down with a cracked rib, he’s been playing his position.
In 72 Triple-A games last season, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
Last season, he represented the Braves in the Futures Game. He was also named their Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. He’s the Braves No. 1 prospect and the No. 62 prospect according to MLB.com for 2025.
The Braves are set to host the Boston Red Sox down in North Port, Fla. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.