Braves Chris Sale's Rehab Status Becoming Clearer
The Atlanta Braves will have All-Star starter Chris Sale throw his live batting practice on Thursday. In a follow-up from a previous update, manager Brian Snitker said that they’ll see how the left-hander is feeling the day after and go from there.
It’s possible that he throws more than one live batting practice session.
Snitker said that Sale is “excited” to be back on the mound and going up against live batters.
After he’s cleared that stage, they’ll figure out the remainder of his rehab assignment timetable from there. He will likely get at least one rehab assignment, presumably with Triple-A Gwinnett, before re-joining the team.
However, Snitker said they haven’t discussed that plan too much yet because they still have to get there.
Sale is eligible to come off the injured list on Aug. 19. He initially went on the 15-day IL the day after his most recent start, which came on June 18. A diving play in the ninth inning in the effort to preserve his complete-game shutout resulted in fractured ribs.
He got a strike away from going the distance, but was lifted after allowing a bloop single to left field. Sale eventually moved to the 60-day injured list to make sure room for another pitcher on the roster.
Even after his injury, he was named an All-Star for the second-straight year and the ninth overall in his career.
At the time of his injury, he was one of the sharpest pitchers in baseball. In his last 10 starts, he had a 1.23 ERA. It lowered his season ERA from 6.17 to 2.52.
Losing Sale turned out to be just another dagger in the season, as the entire Opening Day starting rotation found its way onto the 60-day injured list. Sale is one of the few who have a chance to make it back before the season’s conclusion.
Grant Holmes (right elbow inflammation) and AJ Smith-Shawver (Tommy John surgery) are confirmed done for the season. Spencer Schwellenbach (fractured right elbow) isn’t officially ruled out, but he hasn’t resumed throwing yet. Reynaldo López (right shoulder injury) could still pitch, but he’s not going to be ramped up enough to be a starter again this season.
For now, the starting rotation consists of Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz, Bryce Elder, Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco. They still haven’t determined who will be the extra pitcher for the doubleheader, though it’s likely Hurston Waldrep.