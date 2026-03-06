Spencer Strider Hypes Up Prospect Pitcher in Braves Camp

Right now, the door is wide open for a young pitcher to make the right impression on the Atlanta Braves. They're going to need all the starting rotation help they can get. While multiple young arms have stood out in camp, one has gotten the most attention.

No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie has looked sharp in two appearances in spring training. He's pitched four innings of one-run ball, allowing just two baserunners and striking out six. Ritchie's missing bats in front of those who are deciding who will be part of the plans for next season. He's also impressing veterans on the staff, including Spencer Strider.

"He's fun to watch," Strider said on Thursday. "Really talented pitcher. Has such good feel for his stuff. Really good idea of what he's doing."

Spring training provides a perfect environment for pitchers at each level to interact and observe each other. How Ritchie goes about his business caught Strider's attention.

"JR's very cerebral. Very self-aware. There's just so much thought into how he prepares. You watch guys like him, Owen Murphy, some of these other guys, who definitely have some maturity and purpose behind what they're doing.

Strider felt he had learned something from Ritchie, too, when interacting with Ritchie and other prospects. The education goes both ways as a veteran mentor.

There is an overlapping sentiment among those who have interacted with the young prospect. Chris Sale reflected on his time with Ritchie a couple of weeks ago. The work ethic stood out to him, just like it has with Strider.

"He wants to learn," Sale said late last month. "He wants to be better. He wants to be a big leaguer. I said it last year, and even this year in spring, I said every time I went to Gwinnett, he was doing something. It was related to getting better at baseball and pitching. He was either in the weight room doing his workout routine or doing his shoulder stuff."

Ritchie is once again set to participate in the Spring Breakout, the showcase series of games that features prospect teams from each MLB system. Last year, Ritchie had the start in the game. On his current trajectory, he'll see action with the big-league club during the regular season in due time.

While other prospects and other players on the farm have been reassigned in the first couple of weeks, he's sticking around. That doesn't mean he'll break camp from the team. Starting in Triple-A is still likely. But the more time he spends with the big league staff, the more it helps his future. It also means his future teammates see more of what he'll eventually bring to the table.