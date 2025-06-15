Braves Decide On Chris Sale's Next Start After Scratch
The Atlanta Braves announced their probable starters for the upcoming New York Mets series, including where they'll pencil left-hander Chris Sale. He'll pitch Wednesday game after being scratched from his initial Sunday start in the series finale with the Rockies. Paul Blackburn (0-0,6.75 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Mets that day.
Grant Holmes took his spot on Sunday. It has already been reported that Sale would pitch during the Mets series. However, spots in rotation were left open heading into Sunday morning. Along with Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch the series opener on Tuesday and Spencer Strider will pitch the series finale on Thursday.
This will be the first time that the Braves will take on their longtime National League East rival this season. As crazy as it sounds, we're in mid-June we've yet to see the matchup. In previous years, the two teams would have long faced off already. Sale had one start against the Mets last season. He pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk while striking out nine. He was scheduled to pitch against them again in Game 162 but was scratched due to back spasms.
His performance in his lone start agaist them in a Braves uniform is on par with what we've been seeing out of him over the last couple months and his Cy Young-winning season last year.
Sale looks to continue to roll since his rocky start to the season. In his last nine starts, he has a 1.41 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. He's brought his season ERA down from 6.17 to 2.79.
Due a lack of offensive support, the Braves are only 5-4 in those outings. They're technically averaging four runs per game in his starts, but a couple big games inflate the average. The Braves were held to three runs or few in five of those games including three games they lost exactly 2-1.