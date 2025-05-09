Braves DFA Former NLCS MVP, Call Up Utility Player From Triple-A
The Atlanta Braves selected infielder Luke Williams to the major league roster on Friday. In a corresponding move designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment.
Once again, the Eddie Rosario era for the team is over. He's quickly becoming the postion player's Jesse Chavez. While he has played for the Braves in some capacity in each season since being acquired at the 2021 trade deadline, this is his third stint with the organization. This is the second time in two years the Braves have DFA'd him.
He will go through waivers and if not claimed will either accept a minor league assignment or elect free agency. He can also be traded.
The Braves signed him to a Major League contract April 28 alongside sending Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A. At some point they also stealthily offloaded Bryan De La Cruz, who is now in the Yankees system.
Rosario played in three games for the Braves, having four at-bats and serving as a pinch runner on Thursday night. He went hitless, including in a perplexing pinch-hitting spot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in the 4-3 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
He'll always have the NLCS MVP moment from the Braves World Series run, but it's clear that that time is over.
Williams makes his return to the Braves Major League roster. He's played in 43 games for the team since he was picked off of waivers from the Dodgers in Juen 2023. Last season he batted .196 with a .536 OPS, no home runs and four RBIs in 52 plate appearances. He played all over the field, including both middle infield positions, left field and designated hitter.
He also served as a pinch runner for the Braves 13 times and was a pitcher in a few blow out losses. Williams will likely come in the late innings as a defensive substitution or when there is a need for more speed on the basepaths. Given that he's batting .132 with a .350 OPS for Triple-A Gwinnett, the expecations can't be much more beyond that.