Watch Braves' Ozzie Albies Magical Walk Off In World Baseball Classic

With a runner on second and third, but down two runs, Team Netherlands had its back against the wall and was down to its last out. That is when Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie stepped to the plate and created some magic.

The Braves’ star denied Nicaragua its first-ever win in the World Baseball Classic, and snatched a critical 4-3 pool-play victory of their own after Albies launched a towering three-run home run deep into the right field seats.

OZZIE ALBIES!



A #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC WALK-OFF HOMER FOR TEAM NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/T2HRyL233M — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

It is not every day that a player can step into a position like this and deliver so magnificently – and according to Major League Baseball, it is the first walk-off home run in the history of the World Baseball Classic . The home run was an absolute no-doubter, and he was up to the challenge on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves’ second baseman will look to continue this sort of form with his club in Atlanta. Over his four spring training games before leaving to join Team Netherlands, Albies is just 2-for-10, but both hits have gone for doubles. He has four RBI and two runs scored.

He will look to improve on an up-and-down 2025, where he slashed .240/.306/.365, 16 home runs, and 74 RBI. The three-time All-Star has not been able to regain the outstanding performance from his 2023 season, when he was a catalyst for one of the best offenses in baseball history. He slashed .280/.336/.513, 33 home runs, and 109 RBI.

Atlanta’s switch-hitting second baseman from Curaçao is making the most of his opportunity playing in this international tournament. He finished this game 2-for-4, one run scored, four RBI, and this crucial home run.

The Netherlands moved to 1-1 in pool play after suffering a 6-2 loss to the Ronald Acuña Jr. led Venezuelan team. The Braves’ right fielder led off and scored both times he reached base in that game, while Albies was quiet from the plate and finished 0-for-4.

Albies and Team Netherlands will play their final two games of pool play on Sunday against the loaded Dominican Republic squad before wrapping it up with Team Israel on Tuesday. If they are to advance out of pool play, they will likely need to win both matchups to give themselves the best shot.