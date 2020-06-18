Jim Callis believes the Braves got a great value pick in Bryce Elder, selected in the fifth round (156th overall) out of the University of Texas.

Elder is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and is 21 years old. MLB ranked him as the 109 best prospect heading into the draft, and draft analyst

Callis said Elder has one of the “highest floors” for pitchers in this draft and a “high reliability he’s going to be at least a back-end starter.”

Elder, who is originally from Decatur, Tex., reportedly has an excellent slider. He’s a sinker, two-seam fastball pitcher with ordinary velocity that ranges from 88-95 mph. Callis listed Elder as having one of the four best sliders of the pitchers in this year’s draft.

In four games this season for the Longhorns, Elder was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He allowed six earned runs on 18 hits in 26.0 innings, with seven walks and 32 strikeouts.

Last season, Elder pitched and started in 13 games. He had a 2-4 record with a 2.93 ERA. He allowed 70 hits in 83.0 innings, with 33 walks and 86 strikeouts.

As a freshman in 2018, Elder was 6-1 with a 5.55 ERA in 22 games (one start) and had 18 walks and 31 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.

