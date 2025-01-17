Braves Claim Georgia Tech Alum Off Waivers From NL East Rival
The Atlanta Braves announced on Friday that they have claimed Washington Nationals right-handed reliever Amos Willingham off waivers. In a corresponding move, they have designated right-handed pitcher Allan Winans for assignment.
Willingham has experience pitching in Atlanta at the collegiate level. The Rome, Ga. native pitched for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the 2019 season. He was drafted by the Nationals that same year in the 17th round.
As a member of the Yellow Jackets, he had a 5.19 ERA in 18 apperances, 13 of which were starts.
He’s pitched in the Majors in parts of the past two seasons, spending most of his time with Triple-A Rochester. In 19 Major League appearances, Willingham has a 7.11 ERA, a 1.81 WHIP and a 61 ERA+ in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
In 55 appearances in Triple-A, the 26-year-old right-hander had a 3.69 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
None of those numbers will impress, but he will provide bullpen depth for the organization.
While the Braves have yet to make a Major League move, the number of minor-league moves continues to add up. Last week, they signed former Marlins All-Star Garrett Cooper to a minor league deal.
Being held to exclusively small transactions has been a cause of concern, but they have been trying. Last week, it was reported that a deal with now Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman fell apart due to a failed physical.
Some type of bigger deal will come about sometime before the spring. But in the meantime, the micro-transactions continue.