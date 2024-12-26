Atlanta Braves Sign Right-Handed Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Atlanta Braves bullpen depth continues to build up. According to his transaction log, the Braves have signed Enyel De Los Santos to a minor league contract. He has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
This has been an under-the-radar signing as he was signed on Dec. 15. MLB Trade Rumors only just picked up on it on Tuesday. They are presuming he is getting an invite to big league camp during Spring Training.
The right-hander was non-tendered by the White Sox earlier this offseason.
De Los Santos struggled through his first three MLB seasons with the Phillies and Pirates before breaking out with the Guardians in 2022. He went 5-0 over 50 games, pitching to a 3.04 ERA.
He earned his first career save that summer and made his postseason debut that fall.
The righty took on a bigger role in Cleveland’s bullpen the following season, pitching 65 2/3 innings over 70 appearances with a 3.29 ERA.
However, 2024 turned into a journeyman year for him. He ended up pitching for the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
First, he had been traded to the Padres last offseason. He was then flipped to the Yankees at the trade deadline. The Yankees then designated him for assignment and he was picked up by the White Sox, who then non-tendered him.
The Braves could be betting on a bounce-back season. Should that be the case, they would have a nice right-handed addition to the bullpen.
The Braves have continued to stockpile depth options this offseason. They acquired righty Davis Daniel from the Angels on Friday.
Earlier last week, Jordan Weems was reported to have inked a minor league deal with them. Non-tendered pitchers Ray Kerr and Royber Salinas were also brought back on minor-league deals. Righty Wander Suero was also signed to a minor league deal.
They selected Anderson Pilar in the Rule 5 Draft from the Marlins and also recently signed Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.