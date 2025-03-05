Braves Given Bold Prediction for Outcome of Regular Season
The Atlanta Braves received a bold prediction that puts them in a good position for the postseason. MLB.com’s Will Leitch made a bold prediction for each division, and for the National League East, he predicted the Braves will be the top seed - in other terms, the best record in the National League.
Leitch points to the simple logic of what the Braves were able to pull off despite being battered and bruised the entire season.
“The fact they made it as far as they did speaks to the strength of their roster when healthy,” Leitch said.
The Braves finished 89-73 and with the second Wild Card in the National League. This was despite missing several key stars, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies - to name a few - for weeks or even months at a time each.
Leitch acknowledged the overall strength of the roster. If they’re mostly healthy - Strider and Acuña won’t be back at the beginning of the season, but other will be - they’re in a good spot. It might not even matter what moves their top competitors in their league made over the offseason.
“And in case you forget: The Braves are absolutely stacked. The Mets and the Dodgers made all the headlines this offseason, but don’t be surprised if the Braves end up with home-field advantage throughout October.”
Exact time tables for the return of the two recovering stars have yet to be determined. It’s expected to come later in Spring Training. Acuña will not play in Spring Training games, but Strider is expected to make appearances before the end of spring.
Meanwhile, Riley, Albies, Harris and Reynaldo Lopez are all in full participation. All of them will be ready for opening day.
Leitch doesn’t mention this, but it can be implied that the roster is still deep enough to absorb the loss of Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency.
The addition of Jurickson Profar to the lineup also helps to bolster the offense.
One notable player who missed significant time last season, Sean Murphy, is once again going to miss at least the first week of the season. The rise of catcher Drake Baldwin might prevail as further proof of how deep this roster goes.
There's a time where this prediction wouldn't have been that bold. Just two seasons ago, the Braves finished with the best record in the National League by four games. It shows that it takes one step back to force you to have to prove yourself again - even if you've been there.