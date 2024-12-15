Braves Hall of Famer Encourages Fans to Trust GM's Process
The Atlanta Braves' offseason has been quiet. Other teams, including ones in their own division, are making some big moves, and they have yet to make any beyond small moves here and there.
Fans on social media are starting to get anxious, and want to see general manager Alex Anthopoulos pull the trigger on something.
Amid the stress, Hall of Fame third baseman and Braves legend Chipper Jones is taking the stance of trusting the process.
“Trust the man! He’s done good by us so far. Part of being a GM is adhering to the cries from the fan base, and adhering to the guidelines put forth by management. I talk to him quite often. He’s passionate about winning! He will do everything in his power to give us the best chance.”
In another tweet, he continued to defend Anthopoulos by pointing out the success the team has had on the field, the surprise success of the acquisitions he has made and what the team has had to overcome to make that on-field success happen.
“He traded a backup infielder for a Cy Young winner and got the other team to pay for it,” Jones said. “Might wanna cut him some slack when [your] boss tells ya that [you] only have so much to spend in an offseason. Man has brought [you] six divisions and a World Series! [You] forget about the myriad of injuries as well?”
That Cy Young winner is Chris Sale, who won the award following a stunning bounce-back season in 2024 that saw him win the National League pitching Triple Crown.
The Braves also made the postseason in 2024 despite losing star players to injury either for the entire season or for extended periods of time.
Anthopoulos has been the Braves general manager since November 2017 and has also been the president of baseball operations since February 2020. In January, the Braves extended him through the 2031 season.
In those seven seasons leading the front office, the Braves won the National League East in six consecutive seasons and have never missed the playoffs. The Braves also won the World Series in 2021, their first since 1995.