Braves Ian Anderson Struggles in Spring Debut
Nearly two years after his last appearance in an Atlanta Braves uniform, starting pitcher Ian Anderson made his return to the mound. After a scoreless first, he struggled and didn’t make it out of the second.
He allowed an earned run on one hit and three walks over 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out a single batter. According to The Athletic’s David O’Brien, Anderson’s fastball sat around 92 mph and hit 93. This is no different from where it sat in living batting practice last week. He threw 17 strikes on 37 pitches (46%).
His command out of the gate is the sticking point to start his Spring campaign.
This was Anderson’s first time pitching for the Braves in any capacity since March 10, 2023 - his most recent Spring Training appearance before Sunday.
Up until this point, Anderson has looked good in side sessions as well as in live batting practice. However, this serves as a reminder that these are entirely different environments.
Spring Training performances should always be taken with a grain of salt too. They’re getting work in and the approach can be different as a result. It doesn’t necessarily reflect how he’ll pitch in the regular season.
That being said, improvement as the Spring goes on would still provide a hopeful sign for him.
Anderson continues to work his way back into the Braves rotation. He has not appeared in a regular season game since August 2022.
In his first 30 MLB starts, he had a 3.25 ERA, a 136 ERA+ and 165 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched. During the World Series run, he had a 1.59 ERA in four postseason starts, including a scoreless start in the World Series.
But he began struggling in 2022 and eventually found himself back in the minors. At the start of 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery after one appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett. The struggles started to make more sense.
He spent last season getting back in shape in the minors following his rehab assignment.
Anderson finished his 2024 Triple-A stint with a 3.96 ERA overall. He progressed as the season went on. In his final six starts, he had a 3.03 ERA and a 2.11 ERA in his last three.