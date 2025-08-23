Braves Induct Boston-Era Slugger into Team Hall of Fame
The Atlanta Braves have acknowledged the accomplishments of a Boston-era slugger. Wally Berger was inducted into the team Hall of Fame ahead of Saturday's game against the New York Mets.
During his induction, he was dubbed as “The original slugger in Braves history.”
He was inducted in a pregame ceremony that included fellow Braves stars such as Tom Glavine, Andruw Jones, Greg Maddux and Leo Mazzone. A video on his career was included as well and has been posted on social media.
Berger established himself as a prolific power hitter in his first season, when he set the National League rookie record for home runs (38). Along with the record number of home runs, he batted .310 and drove in 119 RBIs.
At the time, there was no Rookie of the Year Award, which didn't come about until 1947. The modern MVP award wasn't awarded until the following season, so there were no MVP votes to be handed out.
This record would be tied by Hall of Fame slugger Frank Robinson in 1956, but it would stand until Cody Bellinger hit his 39th home run during rookie year in 2017. The record now belongs to Pete Alonso (53).
Had either award been around, he likely would have taken home the Rookie of the Year Award and received votes for the National League MVP.
Berger was named to the first four MLB All-Star Games (1933 to 1936). He received MVP votes in all three of those seasons and finished as high as third in 1933. He finished behind Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell (who won the award) and Phillies outfielder Chuck Klein.
During the 1935 season, he got to be teammates with Babe Ruth in the early months of the season. While Ruth was on the team, Berger batted right behind him in the cleanup spot.
It was brutal season for the Braves, seeing them finish with one of the worst record in MLB history. However, Berger proved to be a bright spot, having one of his best seasons. He lead the National League with 36 home runs and 130 RBIs.
His efforts earned him a sixth-place finish in the NL MVP voting - keep in mind, the team's overall performance likely played a factor in where he placed.
Injuries ultimately cut his career short, and he retired from baseball following the 1940 season. He finished with a lifetime .300 batting average, 242 home runs and 898 RBIs. He spent seven and a half of his 11 MLB seasons with the Braves.
After his playing career, he was a scout for the Yankees and managed one of their minor league teams. He died in 1988 at the age of 83.
Injuries likely cost him a spot in Cooperstown, but he finally finds himself enshrined in Atlanta.