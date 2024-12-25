Braves Insider Makes Case to Sign Padres FA Lefty Relief Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves have been making their share of potential bullpen additions. But it wouldn’t hurt to go out and get that guaranteed talent among the pool of minor league deals.
The Athletic’s David O’Brien retweeted a list of free-agent predictions. While the Braves weren’t any of the predicted teams to sign any of them, he still made his case for them signing free agent lefty Tanner Scott.
Scott would fill a necessary position and there’s plenty of money to still spend on him.
“Re: Tanner Scott,” O’Brien said on X (former Twitter), I know [a National League] contender down South that lost two top setup men and hasn’t spent any big money yet this winter, a team that has a serious high-leverage lefty need in its bullpen.”
Scott is coming off one of the strongest seasons of his career. In 72 appearances split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, the 30-year-old lefty had a 1.75 ERA, made 22 saves, had a 1.12 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.
Now, if we’re trying to pinpoint which of the two setup men he’s referring to, it’s safe to assume it’s free-agent lefty AJ Minter. Joe Jimenez, who is going to miss all of if not all of 2025 due to knee surgery, is a righty. In his 39 appearances last season, Minter only took the mound before the seventh inning once, and it was in the sixth inning.
Barring he re-signs, which he still could, the Braves need another late-inning, impact lefty reliever. That’s where Scott would come into play.
Along with his 22 saves, which would mean they have another closer option in their back pocket, he made 67 of his appearances in the late innings (seventh, eighth and ninth innings). That’s been his role and he’s excelled in it. Having that guy who has been there before goes a long way when the goal is to make a run for the World Series.
Sounds great. Just need to check his salary now. Last season, he made $1.8 million, according to Spotrac. They list his market value at $16.4 million. That’s quite the leap, but it’s also not the craziest number. Closer Raisel Iglesias made $16 million in 2024 and will make that again in 2025. The Braves will probably balk at signing him if it means having over $30 million tied up in two relievers.
But if he signs for even half that, it would be worth it. They’d have a new impact lefty reliever and still have plenty left to sign or trade for an arm for the rotation or a bat in the lineup.