Braves Jurickson Profar Among Top Hitters in MLB Over Last Month
The second half of the Atlanta Braves' season has featured a few turnarounds that build hope for what next season could bring. Michael Harris II has been the top story, and for good reason, along with the resurgence of Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias (though their status for next season is to be determined).
Turns out there is a run that might take the cake over the last month. To the surprise of many, that run belongs to Jurickson Profar.
Following the loss to the Phillies on Friday, his August stats feature a .301 average, a 1.059 OPS, nine home runs and 26 RBIs. His home runs total is tied for second in the National League over the last 30 days, and his RBIs are fourth.
To take this a step further, his total home runs for August is triple what it was in July.
He's had two multi-home run games during this span. He hit two home runs in the losing effort against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 18, and then had another two-home run day in an onslaught against the Marlins on Wednesday.
He took some time to get going. During that first month, it looked like the Braves would have the version of Profar we saw before 2024. Since then, he's been playing on a level the Padres wish they had last year.
There were only two months last season where Profar posted an OPS over .900, and neither went above 1.000. We are seeing him play at an unprecedented level.
He returned from his 80-game suspension looking to prove he was still an All-Star hitter, and he's starting to do so. While he's in his first season with the team, he's helping revive an identity of this team that appeared to disappear as of late.
Not too long ago, this was a team known for its power. That power was suddenly hard to come by this season. Last season, they were fourth in MLB in home runs. So far this season, they're 15th. Now, they're at least providing a taste of what used to be the norm.
Performances by Profar and other Braves surging bats could be evidence that the power of years past could be part of the present again soon.
Of course, all these ballplayers have to keep this up for another month. The discussion we're having now could be over by then, but if they hang in there, they'll help drive the narrative throughout the entire winter.