REPORT: Braves Profar Suspended After Positive Test for Banned Substance
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickon Profar has reportedly tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and will be suspended. MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez was the first to report it the suspension due to a banned substance. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the substance was indeed PEDs.
The Atlanta Braves released the following message in acknowledgement of the report.
"We are surprised and extremely dissapointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhacing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."
This update comes shortly after the Braves made a trade to acquire more outfield depth. They received Stuart Fairchild from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash consideration.
Already struggling out of the gate, the Braves are now faced with their lone major free-agent acquisition being suspended. Last year, it was the injury bug. Now, it’s this.
As we all said plenty last season, you can’t make this stuff up.
The Braves signed Profar this offseason to a three-year, $42 million deal. He’s coming off a career year at age 31 that saw him earn his first All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award. He finished his breakout season with a .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.
So far in the regular season, he is batting .200 with a .450 OPS in four games this season.
Along with the addition of Fairchild, the Braves have Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz as options for the outfield. They’ll now have to utilize their depth for both corners. In this situation, they will now be without Profar and Ronald Acuña Jr. The latter is not expected to be back until May as he winds down his recovery from an ACL injury last season.
Alex Verdugo also serves as potential option who is currently in the Braves system.