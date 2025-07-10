Braves to Put Key Pieces of Team History on Public Display at Truist Park
The Atlanta Braves revealed that they'll be putting two important pieces of team history on display in the Monument Garden at Truist Park. The bat and ball from Hank Aaron's legendary 715th career home run to pass Babe Ruth to be the home run king will be viewable to the public.
This decision is part of the celebration of the MLB All-Star Game being hosted in Atlanta. It is being moved to the Monument Garden permanently from the Hank Aaron Terrace.
"It's fitting because Hank Aaron made 25 All-Star Games. That's more than anyone in baseball history," Atlanta Braves historian Sam Wallace said. "His legacy touches every area of what we do, but All-Star's a special time for him too."
Wallace said that this bat and ball are the most priceless artifacts in the team's collection. Based on the video the Braves posted, the bat and ball will be in a climate-controled space behind glass.
Aaron hit his 715th home run at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974. It's considered one of the most important moments in baseball history and sports history overall.
The Monument Garden at Truist Park already heavily honors Aaron, making it a fitting place to have the artifacts on display. There is a statue of him in his record-setting era uniform with a video telling his story right behind it that runs on repeat from when the lights go on until well after the final out.
The baseball legend played with the Braves from 1954 when they were in Milwaukee until after the 1974 season when he was traded to the Brewers, allowing his career to come full circle.
He finished with 755 career home runs, a record that stood until 2007; 2,297 RBIs, still a record; and 3,771 career hits. Along with his 25 All-Star Game selections, he won two batting titles, three Gold Gloves, the 1957 National League MVP and a World Series title that same season.