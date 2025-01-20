Braves Legend Projected to Fall Short in Hall of Fame Voting
Atlanta Braves legendary outfielder Andruw Jones is projected to make the Hall of Fame - just not this year.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter released his final predictions for the 2025 Hall of Fame voting and predicted that Jones will fall short but will get in next year.
This projection is based on public ballots. Jones is close but just missing the mark. To be inducted, a player must receive at least 75% of the vote. Reuter’s projection has Jones falling short at 72.1%. The website Baseball Hall of Fame vote tracker has him at a slightly higher 72.6%.
There’s still plenty of room for a shift. According to the Hall of Fame vote tracker, fewer than half the ballots are known - exactly 45.7%. Of the 179 known ballots, Jones received a thumbs up on 130. He is five votes short of being over the threshold in this sample size.
While it’s a strong enough sample size to project that Jones falls short, it’s a tight enough race where the remaining ballots could push him over the top.
Most Braves fans will take knowing he could be in next year. However, it would be a shame for him to just miss out on having his inductions be part of the All-Star festivities coming to Atlanta in a few months.
During his time with the Braves, Jones won all 10 of his Gold Gloves, made all five of his All-Star appearances. In 2005, he was the runner-up in NL MVP voting behind Albert Pujols. For his career, he hit 434 home runs and drove in 1,289 RBIs.
Even if Jones should miss, there will likely be a former Braves pitcher inducted into the Hall of Fame this season. Billy Wagner, who spent his final MLB season with the Braves, is projected to have a comfortable 84.4% of the vote.
He’s not a Braves legend by any means. He’ll be donning an Astros cap on his plaque and rightfully so. But it could be fun for the Braves to give him a nod since they’re going to be mentioned.