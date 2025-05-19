Braves Legends to Manage and Coach 2025 Futures Game
Two legendary Atlanta Braves players will be managing and coaching the MLB Futures Game this summer during All-Star week. According to MLB.com, Chipper Jones will manage the National League team and Marquis Grissom will manage the American League.
The showcase of some of the top prospects in MLB will also feature Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, two-time NL Most Valuable Player Dale Murphy, five-time All-Star Andruw Jones, four-time All-Star Tim Hudson and three-time Gold Glove winner Nick Markakis. A lot of nostalgia will be going around that day as the Braves host the All-Star Game for the first time since 2000. Legends will be on call to help show fans who the next generation of talent will be.
For the National League under Chipper, Andruw will be the hitting coach, Hudson will be the pitching coach and Markakis will be a coach. For the American League under Grissom, McGriff will be the hitting coach and Murphy will be the first base coach.
Jones played for the Braves from 1993 to 2012. The eight-time All-Star and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame won the 1999 NL MVP and the 2008 NL batting title (.364). In the Atlanta era of Braves baseball (1966 onward), Jones is the offensive leader in nearly every category.
Grissom played in Atlanta for two seasons (1995 and 1996). In that short time, he won two of his four Gold Glove awards and received MVP votes in his second year.
Jones, Grissom and McGriff were all part of the 1995 Braves team that won the World Series. It was the first of two won in the Atlanta era and the first title for the franchise since the Milwaukee Braves won in 1957.
Andruw Jones was part of the Braves teams that won the National League Pennant in 1996 and 1999.
Every coach on the staff spent some time with the Braves in some capacity. Rounding the former Braves on the staff include Mark DeRosa, Tyler Flowers, Kanekoa Texeira (Gwinnett manager), Peter Moylan, Marvin Freeman, Brian Hunter, Ryan Klesko and Johnny Estrada.
The 26th edition of the All-Star Futures Game will take place on on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park. The seven-inning game is scheduled to have a 4:10 p.m. EDT first pitch.