Braves Make Litany of Moves as Offseason Begins
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Braves concluded their disappointing 2025 season on Sunday, but have since made several moves as the offseason gets underway in Atlanta. Earlier Wednesday morning, the team announced the departure of manager Brian Snitker and then made several roster moves later in the day.
In an announcement from the team’s social media account, the Braves decided to outright RHP Alexis Díaz, RHP Dane Dunning, C Sandy León, INF Luke Williams, and OF Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The most notable among these players was outfielder Jarred Kelenic.
Atlanta traded for the former first-round pick ahead of the 2024 season, but Kelenic has since failed to live up to expectations with the Braves. The Braves took on over $20 million in various contracts, and Kelenic played 131 games that season, where he slashed .231/.286/.393 with 15 home runs.
Before the 2025 season, Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $2.3 million deal, but the bottom fell out that season. He was optioned to Gwinnett after a brutal month of April, where he struck out in 35% of his at-bats and hit just .167 over 65 plate appearances in place of the injured Ronald Acuña Jr.
After a July injury to Acuña, the Braves brought Kelenic back to the Majors, but he made just one appearance as a pinch runner.
His future in Atlanta is unknown.
Additionally, Luke Williams, a regular depth contributor and pinch runner, was sent down. He finished his 2025 season with 39 appearances for the Braves. He had 34 at-bats, five runs, four hits (two doubles), one walk, nine strikeouts, and five RBI. Williams also added five stolen bases.
Díaz, a relief pitcher the Braves claimed off waivers in September from the LA Dodgers, made three appearances with the club this season. He finished with 2.2 innings of work, with four runs (three earned), five walks, and five strikeouts.
Dunning, a relief pitcher the Braves acquired in July in exchange for José Ruiz and cash considerations, bounced between Atlanta and Gwinnett this season. He made seven appearances in Atlanta, pitching 10.0 innings and allowing 15 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), two walks, and 11 strikeouts.
Catcher León was added to the roster after the season-ending injury to Sean Murphy (hip) in September. The 12-year veteran had last appeared in the big leagues back in 2023 and was largely depth for the Braves. He appeared in five games, making 12 plate appearances. He only registered one hit, but it was a two-run home run.
Atlanta finished their 2025 campaign at 76-86, their first losing season since 2017. This year also marks the first time they have missed the postseason, having reached October in each of their last seven seasons.