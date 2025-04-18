Braves Manager Brian Snitker Liking What He Sees From Craig Kimbrel So Far
The first couple of appearances by Craig Kimbrel down in Double-A have left a good impression on Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.
He was happy to get the reliever into live action and the progress is showing.
“He threw the ball better the other day. It was good to get him in a competitive atmosphere,” Snitker said. “...That was a good step forward for him.”
Snitker added that the former Braves closer’s velocity was better than what he had seen in the video and live batting practces - a nice sign he’s getting in better game shape.
Kimbrel has made two appearances for Double-A Columbus. He’s pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and a walk while stirking out six. For those curious about the math, that’s a strikeout rate of 75%.
In his most recent outing on Thursday, he struck out all four batters he faced and threw 16 of his 23 pitches for strikes.
Snitker and Kimbrel go back quite a bit now. He was the Braves third base coach during the first four seasons of the closer’s career. Should Kimbrel continue to progress, Snitker will get to call upon him from the bullpen for the first time. By the time Snitker took over for Fredi González, Kimbrel was in a Red Sox uniform.
It’s a little premature to say he should be up in Atlanta. After all, it’s been two games. In the effort to keep this grounded, he might need the test of Triple-A bats soon. At that point, if he’s still carving hitters up like a Thanksgiving turkey, then the chatter of bolstering the Braves bullpen can begin.
In his 294 games with the Braves, Kimbrel was one of if not the most dominant pitcher in baseball in baseball. He had a 1.43 ERA, 186 saves, a 0.903 WHIP, a 266 ERA+ and 476 strikeouts in 289 innings pitched (14.1 K/9).