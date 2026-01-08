Braves, 8 Other MLB Teams, Terminate TV Contracts with Broadcaster

It didn't take long for what could be the grand finale of this regional sports network fiasco to come to a head. The Atlanta Braves, along with the other eight MLB teams televised on the FanDuel Sports Network, have terminated their contracts with Main Street Sports Group.

Deals can be renegotiated, per the report. Previous deals have been renegotiated since the Diamond Sports Group brankruptcy journey began in 2023. However, this could still be considered a gut punch to the company looking to save itself at the eleventh hour.

This move is considered a safeguard in case Main Street files for bankruptcy again. If that were to be the case, there would be harder for teams to figure out a new game plan.

Unless a deal is renegotiated, all Braves games will air elsewhere starting with the 2026 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred said via the Associated Press on Thursday that this won't disrupt the fans' ability to watch their team's games.

“No matter what happens, whether it’s Main Street, a third party or MLB media, fans are going to have the games,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday.

The team has been on these channels since they were the Fox Sports channel in 2006. They started by having the games split between the Fox Sports channels and what is now known as Peachtree TV. Eventually, the Braves fully moved to these stations, FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast.

From 2021 to 2024, the channels were under the Bally Sports branding.

Diamond Sports Group emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last winter and reorganized into Main Street Sports Group. It didn't take long for financial troubles to come about again. They missed a payment due to the St. Louis Cardinals along with multiple NBA teams, potentially all 13 under contract.

Ahead of last season, the Braves were able to take steps to have their games aired elsewhere. Select games were aired on the local Gray Media stations across the Southeastern United States. In Atlanta, that channel is Peachtree TV, marking a return by the team to the channel.

It can be presumed at this time that games will be on that station in some capacity next season. The deal agreed upon in December 2024 was a multi-year agreement. Teams that don't renegotiate their contracts with Main Street will likely have their games on MLB.tv with no blackouts, along with a local TV broadcast station. That has been a normal course of action with teams that have parted ways with their regional sports networks.

