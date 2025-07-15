Braves Matt Olson Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Home Run Derby
Matt Olson missed out on being the first Atlanta Braves player to win the Home Run Derby and the fourth player to win the event on home field. He hit 15 home runs, missing out on a trip to the semifinals by two home runs. His longest hit home run went 460 feet.
The Braves' all-star first baseman was off to a slow start in the round with just four home runs at the halfway mark of his turn in the tournament. He took off with 10 more home runs before time expired, but was only able to muster one more home run in the bonus round.
His 15 homers in the first round were the second-fewest of the eight competitors. After Olson, Jazz Chisholm only had three home runs on the night. Outside of Chisholm, Olson and the other sluggers who missed out on a trip to the semifinals - Brent Rooker and James Wood - were in the hunt. Wood had 16 and Rooker had 17, the latter of whom missed out due to a tiebreaker.
Olson, who was named as a replacement in the competition for teammate Ronald Acuña Jr., was the only hitter in this year’s Derby to have previously participated. He appeared in the Derby in 2021 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.
The 31-year-old first baseman became the 12th Brave (15th overall appearance) to compete in the event, joining Dale Murphy (1985); Ozzie Virgil (1987); David Justice (1993); Fred McGriff (1994); Chipper Jones (1997-98, 2000); Javy López (1998); Gary Sheffield (2003); Andruw Jones (2005); Freddie Freeman (2018); and Olson's teammates, Acuña (2019 and 2022) and Marcell Ozuna (2024).
Olson now has 38 career home runs hit in the Derby. In his first appearance back in 2021, he lost in the Quarterfinals as well, back when the entire tournament was a seeded bracket. Trey Mancini beat him out 24-23 on his run to the Finals.
Seattle Mariners All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh won the 2025 Home Run Derby, beating out Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero in the final round 18 to 15.
With the Home Run Derby in the rear view mirror, attention turns to the main and final event of the All-Star Break, the 95th MLB All-Star Game. Atlanta is hosting the Midsummer Classic for the third time ever and for the first time since 2000. Olson, Acuña and Chris Sale are the three players representing the team on home field for the game this season.