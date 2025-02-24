Braves Matt Olson's Power Predicted to Bounce Back This Season
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is predicted to be in for a big year.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicts Olson will blast 40 home runs during the 2025 season. While it’s only part of the way to his 2023 total (54), it would still be a great year that shows he’s a key member of the lineup.
“Olson failed to match his 54-homer, 139-RBI season last year, and he might not reach those heights again, but he should be able to top last year's 29-homer, 98-RBI output that was posted in an injury-plagued Atlanta lineup,” Reuter wrote. “With a healthy Austin Riley and eventually Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the mix, he should be a key cog in a stacked lineup once again.”
The bar is set so high for Olson that you can hit nearly 30 home runs and drive nearly 100 runs, and it’s a flop of a season. But this would certainly be a good enough of a year to win back some of that goodwill.
It would be his second-ever 40-home run season. He’s fallen short another time. He hit 39 home runs during the 2021 season when he was with the Oakland Athletics - one of his two All-Star seasons.
Barring something drastic, Olson will likely get all 162 games to go out there and belt one out 40 times.
Last season, Olson hit the second-most home runs by a Braves hitter. He was second to Marcell Ozuna, who hit 39 home runs. Both Olson and Ozuna failed to hit at least 40 home runs in 2024 after both reaching the mark the season prior. Zero players on the team reached the mark last season after three total reached it in 2023. Ronald Acuña Jr. was the third player to do so, hitting 41 during his MVP-winning season.